JTA alters operations, service hours for Labor Day

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will operate on an altered schedule with limited services for Labor Day, September 1.

The Fixed Route and First Coast Flyer buses will run on a Sunday schedule, which can be viewed online.

Several services will not be available, including JTA’s driverless shuttles.

Skyway:

Not in service

NAVI:

Not in service

ReadiRide:

Not in service

Express Select:

Not in service

Lost and Found:

Closed

The Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center Ticket Center and Customer Service will both end operations early for the holiday:

JRTC Ticket Center:

8 AM - 1 PM

Customer Service:

8 AM - 2 PM

