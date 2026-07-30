JTA faces more than $15 million in unpaid bills as city leaders question spending

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is facing more than $15 million in unpaid bills as of June, raising new questions about the agency’s financial stability.

Action News Jax Investigates reviewed JTA’s accounts payable records, which show the agency’s outstanding debt increased from $11.8 million in January to more than $15 million by the end of June. More than $4.6 million of that total is now more than 60 days past due.

JTA’s largest outstanding bill is more than $3.4 million owed to MV Contract Transportation, which provides transportation services for eligible Connexion customers.

Jacksonville City Councilmember Rory Diamond, the council’s liaison to JTA, said the agency is facing a structural deficit and needs to cut spending.

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“JTA’s in a structural deficit right now and not getting enough sales tax money in. Not paying our bills. That’s just not going to work,” Diamond said.

Diamond is calling for JTA to end its autonomous vehicle program, known as NAVI, which was designed to replace the downtown Skyway system and expand service through neighborhoods including Brooklyn, Riverside, San Marco and Springfield.

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The project was expected to have a capital cost of at least $400 million.

“No one’s riding it. It’s a boondoggle to begin with. Look, you can spend extra money when you’ve got it. We’re in a deficit now,” Diamond said.

Action News Jax reached out to JTA leaders during Wednesday’s board meeting for comment about the debt issue, but the meeting schedule didn’t allow time for our questions. We’re still waiting on a statement from JTA.

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