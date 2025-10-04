JTA’s NAVI service now accepts mobile wallets and contactless cards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has launched a new tap-and-ride contactless payment system for its NAVI service, which started on Wednesday, October 1.

The new system allows riders to pay the $1.75 fare using a credit or debit card, or through mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. This initiative aims to provide a quick and convenient way for passengers to travel across Downtown Jacksonville.

Seniors aged 65 and older with a Florida-issued ID, Duval County Public Schools students with a valid ID, and college or trade school students registered through MyJTA can ride for free.

Additionally, riders with a STAR card marked with an ‘R’ qualify for a reduced fare of $0.75 per trip.

NAVI operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., connecting Downtown Jacksonville along Bay Street from the Sports & Entertainment District.

NAVI ambassadors will be present on-site to assist riders with the new payment system, ensuring a smooth transition to the contactless method.

