JU president to become chancellor as UNF leader heads to USF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two of Jacksonville’s top universities are seeing major changes at the top.

Jacksonville University President Tim Cost announced he’ll step into a new role as Chancellor next summer after 14 years leading the school. Under his leadership, JU added new residence halls, expanded academic programs, including the College of Law, and saw steady enrollment growth.

“You’re going to see a seamless transition,” Cost said. “A new president is going to come in, and that should give us a lot of excitement here on campus.”

University leaders say they expect to name an interim president within weeks, as JU’s Board of Trustees narrows down internal candidates.

Meanwhile, over at the University of North Florida, President Moez Limayem is heading back to USF, but this time as its new president. The USF Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved Limayem’s appointment, calling it a homecoming for the former business school dean.

“Today, with your vote and confidence, the Limayem family got slightly bigger — with more than 50,000 students and 16,000 employees,” Limayem said. “USF is our family.”

Limayem became UNF’s president in 2022 after spending a decade as Dean of the USF College of Business. His appointment now heads to the Florida Board of Governors, which is expected to consider his confirmation on November 6th.

“You don’t get here on your own,” Limayem said. “There are so many incredible people, mentors, friends, leaders, and trustees who made this day possible for me and for my family.”

With both transitions underway, a new chapter of leadership is taking shape for Jacksonville University and the University of North Florida, ushering in a new era of change for two of the city’s most premier universities.

