Jumbo Shrimp win first Triple-A title on Jacob Berry’s walk-off homer in bottom of 9th

LAS VEGAS — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Las Vegas Aviators 8-7 to win the Triple-A national title.

They were ahead for most of the game, but Las Vegas came roaring back late.

Then, in the bottom of the 9th, Jacob Berry crushed a two-run walk-off home run. That ended it.

The win marks Jacksonville’s first Triple-A championship.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.