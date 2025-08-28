Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder, shooting deadly missiles in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County jury found Da’Quan Thomas guilty of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Shooting or Throwing Deadly Missiles, according to State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

Thomas faces up to 45 years in Florida State Prison following the verdict. The sentencing will be conducted by the Honorable London Kite at a later date.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 12 at a Northside apartment complex. The altercation began the previous evening around 6 p.m. when Thomas and the victim argued after he approached the victim’s 7-year-old daughter.

During the argument, Thomas threatened the victim, stating he would return with a gun. Around 2 a.m., the victim was shot in the right arm after stepping outside his apartment upon hearing a knock on the door. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, and the case was prosecuted by Crystal Ganpath-Freed and Elizabeth Brown.

Thomas was arrested two days after the shooting.

