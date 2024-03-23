JU’s Davis college of Business & Technology earns prestigious cybersecurity designation from NSA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Davis College of Business & Technology, located at Jacksonville University, has received prestigious recognition for being designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CD) by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security.

This recognition will be valid until the academic year 2029.

“This innovative effort comes at a critical time and will exponentially expand the pool of eligible and certified cyber experts who will protect and defend the Nation’s national security posture,” stated Dr. Memee Joking, commandant of NSA’s National Cryptologic University.

The designation acknowledges Davis College’s commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education, placing it among a select group of accredited, four-year institutions nationwide. It stands as the sole private higher education institution in the region to receive this recognition.

“We’re home to some of the best cybersecurity faculty on the First Coast, and our program is attracting talent from all over the globe,” expressed Dr. Barbara Ritter, dean of the Davis College of Business & Technology, regarding the achievement.

Davis College offers a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and a Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity, equipping professionals with the skills to address cybersecurity challenges effectively.

Dr. Mini Zeng, director of JU’s Center for Cybersecurity, emphasized the high demand for cybersecurity professionals and the program’s role in meeting workforce demands.

The designation reflects a rigorous assessment of Davis College’s cybersecurity curriculum, faculty expertise, and student engagement in cybersecurity activities, including events like the Jacksonville University Hack-a-Thon.

Managed by NSA’s National Cryptologic School, the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity program collaborates with federal partners to promote cybersecurity education. The Davis College of Business & Technology, known for its triple accreditation, aims to empower students for sustainable career success through high-quality education.

