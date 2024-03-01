'Just be careful:' 21-year-old man arrested, accused of armed robbery outside Jacksonville casino

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is behind bars on Thursday evening, accused of robbing another man at gunpoint outside a Jacksonville casino.

It happened at the bestbet on Monument Road earlier this month.

A few people who spoke off camera said they come to this bestbet often and they have never been in fear of their safety.

But this incident has them thinking twice about leaving with pockets full of cash.

“I mean, I don’t like that at all,” Nic Malone, a BestBet player said. “I heard about it. It definitely is a little scary, and if you have a lot of money on you, maybe you get an escort to the car or something.”

Malone said he plays at this bestbet a lot, but said he does feel safe.

“I do, they have security that’ll walk you to your car if you need it,” he said.

Over the past three years, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has received nearly 300 calls for service at 201 Monument Rd., where bestbet is located.

Forty-two of those calls were disputes, 13 of them were burglaries, seven were assaults, and three were robberies -- with one robbery each year.

JSO’s arrest report said on Feb. 17, police were called to an armed robbery at the bestbet on Monument Road. The report states the victim had just won about $20,000 and when he walked outside towards his car, a man “held a gun to his head and took $7,000 cash out of his right jacket pocket.”

The report said a witness ran over to help and found the suspect’s phone on the ground. Police later arrested 21-year-old Sean Evans in the robbery.

The report said Evans’ Ribault High School football picture was on the phone’s home screen.

Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez reached out to the Florida Gaming Control Commission, which regulates casinos, to ask if the state has any protocols for casino safety. A spokesperson said individual facilities handle their own security.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said Evans is charged with a felony and could face life in prison. But, other factors may come into play.

“But in a circumstance like this, where you’re 21 years old, you’re subject to what’s known ad the Youthful Offender Act, which allows a reduction in standard sentencing for an adult. Somebody who’s been an adult for a while,” Carson said.

Bestbet was asked to comment on the incident and the spokesperson sent a statement that said they are aware of the situation and are cooperating with law enforcement. But this isan ongoing investigation, so they could not comment further.

Whether you lost it all or hit the jackpot, a security guard Gutierrez spoke with you can always ask someone to walk you back to your car.

