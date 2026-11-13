Just how important has Nate Boerkircher been to the Jaguars’ offense?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When the Jaguars selected Nate Boerkircher with the 56th overall selection, the NFL world was set ablaze.

Many were left puzzled as to why the Jaguars would not only select a tight end - but select a blocking tight end - with their second-round pick.

Nine weeks into the season, it’s hard to argue with the Jaguars’ draft philosophy. The Jags boast a 6-2 record, with the 4th best offense (28.6 PPG) in the NFL.

But the question remains: how much of that is a result of Nate Boerkircher?

The Jaguars’ personnel usage has gone under a massive overhaul.

Last season, the Jaguars ran multi-TE sets about 24% of the time (26th most). In 2026, that figure has nearly doubled to 40%.

It’s the team’s use of 13 personnel that’s been the biggest difference. The use of 13 personnel has shot up from 2.9% in 2025 to 14.0% in 2026.

What is the true value of Nate Boerkircher?

At the heart of it all is Nate Borckircher, who despite being just a “blocking tight end,” has played half of the team’s offensive snaps.

In multi-TE personnel, the Jaguars have excelled and become one of the league’s best at utilizing their battery of tight ends.

Through the air, the Jaguars rank first in yards per attempt (9.15), first in explosive play rate (17.7%), fifth in pass rating (119.8). On pass plays with multiple tight ends, the Jaguars actually target their tight ends second-most of any team, 47.6% of the time.

That’s not too surprising. Recently, Boerkircher has really come on as a receiver, hauling in huge plays in back-to-back weeks.

From an EPA per pass perspective, the Jaguars rank second, just behind the Bengals.

On the ground, the numbers aren’t as flashy. In 2+ tight end sets, the Jaguars average 15.5 attempts and 53.4 yards per game. Where it really matters, however, has been in the team’s ability to gain yards in 3rd/ 4th and short scenarios.

On 3rd/ 4th downs with three yards or less to go, the Jaguars are fifth in yards per carry (3.55) and second best at converting first down (85.0%).

Much of that can be attributed to the offensive line and tight ends as Jags’ running backs are hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on just 20% of those carries (NFL best).

Historically, this was a major issue for the Jaguars. The Jaguars could get close enough for 3rd/ 4th and short, but would often fail to convert the first down.

With Boerkircher, Brenton Strange in play, that’s simply no longer an issue. The Jaguars rank second in EPA per play, second in EPA per pass, and third in EPA per rush.

Even if the Boerkircher isn’t putting up crazy numbers as a receiver, it’s hard to say his impact hasn’t been felt on the grass.

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