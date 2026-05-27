K9s For Warriors hosts free dog adoption event on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — K9s For Warriors, along with the Jacksonville Humane Society and SAFE Animal Shelter, is hosting a free dog adoption event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at PDQ in Bartram Park, located at 13702 Old St. Augustine Road.

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About 20 dogs will be ready to meet potential new families, and local vendors will also be set up at the event.

Organizers say the event is a way to help local shelter dogs get the second chance they deserve.

More information and photos of the dogs, as well as the event flier, can be found HERE.

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