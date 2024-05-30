‘Kangaroo court:’ Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia politicians react to Trump guilty verdict

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia politicians on both sides of the aisle have been reacting fast and furious to President Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Action News Jax has gathered remarks posted by local and state officials on social media.

You can read them in full below:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) (post on X):

“Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to ‘get’ Donald Trump.

“That this case—involving alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago—was even brought is a testament to the political debasement of the justice system in places like New York City. This is especially true considering this same district attorney routinely excuses criminal conduct in a way that has endangered law-abiding citizens in his jurisdiction.

“It is often said that no one is above the law, but it is also true that no one is below the law. If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict.

“In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court.”

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) (post on X):

“The verdict in New York is a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice.

“A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and outrageous jury instructions that guaranteed guilty verdicts.

“Biden and the Trump deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power”

Jacksonville City Council member Jimmy Peluso (D) (post on X):

“Guilty on all counts. No one is above the law. #jaxpol #FlaPol #TrumpTrialThursday”

Jacksonville City Council member Rory Diamond (R) (post on X):

“Trump’s just guaranteed his re-election. America won’t stand for this.”

Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) (post on X):

“Guilty on all counts. May justice be served.”

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia’s 1st Congressional District) (post on X):

“The verdict in President Trump’s trial in New York is the result of a baseless trial with drummed up charges. Democrats have completely weaponized our justice system.”

Republican Party of Duval County (Facebook post):

“Today’s verdict is a sad day for America. Alvin Bragg campaigned on pursuing a witchhunt against President Trump, and unfortunately, he succeeded. It’s a stark reminder of the Democrats’ relentless pursuit of political gain, even at the expense of our justice system.

“The truth of the matter is: Americans know that this sham verdict will be overturned on appeal and this entire trial will be remembered as a miscarriage of justice.

“This campaign is not about today; it’s about Joe Biden and the Democrats’ failing record on border security, high prices, and a world that is less safe than four years ago. These issues will decide this election, not a conviction based on bogus charges in a deep blue city.

“We look forward to President Trump’s re-election and Republican victories up and down the ballot.

“If you stand with President Trump, please visit duval.gop to volunteer and contribute.

“Chairman Dean Black, Republican Party of Duval County”

Republican Party of Georgia (Facebook post):

“DISGRACEFUL DECISION IN NEW YORK KANGAROO COURT

“Today’s outcome was preordained by a partisan judge and prosecutor who have critically damaged public confidence in our criminal justice system, perhaps irrevocably.

“Republicans should not have to fear living in jurisdictions that elect Democrats who will then prosecute them for the crime of being Republican, but that is what has happened today.

“The polling numbers have long shown that President Biden’s reelection chances are dwindling by the day. This entire case was nothing but a politically motivated Hail Mary pass from the Biden Administration via the New York City District Attorney.

“The list of norms broken by this judge has been nothing short of stunning in the eyes of all impartial legal observers and attorneys across the country. The fact that he gave the jury a multiple choice question about the supposed underlying crime that turned a bookkeeping issue into 34 felonies is absurd. Not to mention the laundry list of political and financial conflicts involving him and his own family that clearly demonstrates he was not fit to preside over this farce.

“I’m confident there is zero chance this conviction will stand on appeal, but the prosecution and judge knew that all along. That wasn’t the point of this exercise. This has always been about stopping Republicans from retaking the White House under the leadership of Donald J. Trump.

“Fortunately, the majority of the American people see through this disgusting charade. Ultimately, this show trial that we would think of occurring only in places like the former Soviet Union will make Donald Trump stronger because it demonstrates that if we do not elect him, this politicization and undermining of our justice system will accelerate. In the end, today’s verdict will take its place alongside other historic mistakes and abuses in our judicial system but primarily will be remembered for how it will make his victory this November even MORE historic.

“Georgia Republicans fully stand behind our nominee Donald J. Trump. The stakes being raised by these Democrats who have placed their party over their country will only lead to us working even harder to get President Trump elected! We MUST turn away from these disturbing Democrat attempts to make America a third rate banana republic.

“Sincerely, Josh McKoon Chairman Georgia Republican Party”

“The genie is out of the bottle. This trial was always about taking President Trump off the ballot because Biden has nothing else to run on. Democrats tried to remove Trump off the ballot in Maine & Colorado. They unleashed a politicized justice system against him. This judge, jurisdiction, and jury instructions preordained President’s Trump’s legal fate. Americans see right through this and will continue to fight to elect him back to the White House!”

“Here’s the new, sad chapter to our country. If Political Opponents Can Do This To The Former President, They Can Do It To Anyone After today, you don’t just put your reputation on the line when you enter politics against the Democrats, you now put your freedom on the line.”

U.S. Rep Kat Cammack (R-Florida’s 3rd Congressional District) (1st of 2 posts on X; 2nd of 2 posts on X):

“It goes without saying that our justice system must never be weaponized to target a political opponent. Yet, that is precisely what has happened to @realDonaldTrump. I firmly believe the American people will not be deceived by this sham trial and will overwhelmingly vote to re-elect Donald Trump in November.”

“If you are upset, frustrated, depressed, shocked and/or pissed off with today’s BS ruling against Trump, then help us. Get involved. Go to your local county supervisor of elections website and register to be a poll worker/poll watcher or serve on the canvassing board. Stopping law-fare and political persecution will require all hands on deck in November.”

