Keystone Heights woman dies in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old woman from Keystone Heights is dead after a car ran into her SUV early Thursday. The wreck occurred at about midnight at State Road 100 and Sunrise Boulevard.

A sedan traveling northbound on Sunrise Boulevard approaching the SR 100 intersection at the same time as the woman failed to stop at a posted stop sign, entered the intersection, and collided with her car, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, a 35-year-old keystone Heights man, sustained serious injuries, as did his passenger, a 25-year-old woman, and two other people in the vehicle. The driver and passengers were not wearing seatbelts, the report states.

