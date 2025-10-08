Kids Hope Alliance CEO’s dual roles raise questions about conflict of interest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker is uncovering a potential conflict of interest involving Kids Hope Alliance CEO Dr. Saralyn Grass, who is responsible for managing tens of millions in taxpayer dollars meant to support children and families.

Grass is under scrutiny after Becker learned that she and her husband quietly launched a private consulting company earlier this year.

In May, Grass co-founded Verdant Synergies, a firm that, according to its website, helps nonprofits, small businesses, and educational organizations with services like fundraising strategy, nonprofit management, and grant writing, including the very types of services organizations may use when applying for funding from city agencies like KHA.

No paperwork, no notice

City policy requires all employees, especially those in leadership positions, to file secondary employment disclosure forms when they take on outside work.

But according to a city spokesperson, Grass filed her disclosure Tuesday afternoon, which came after Becker made a public records request on Monday.

Becker has also learned through sources that the KHA board had not been previously informed of Grass’s outside employment.

As CEO of KHA, Grass oversees funding for a range of children’s services in Jacksonville from after-school programs and early learning initiatives to youth job training. The agency is a major player in shaping the city’s future by supporting programs that directly impact vulnerable families.

But her dual role is raising ethical questions.

What is Verdant Synergies?

Verdant Synergies, co-founded by Grass and her husband Gabe Grass, Ed.S., promotes itself as a consultancy designed to help organizations “grow with clarity and purpose.”

Its services include:

Grant writing

Nonprofit and small business development

Fundraising strategy

Expert witness consultation

With its mission mirroring Grass’s public work, the question isn’t just whether a conflict has occurred, but whether one could occur in the future, especially if Verdant Synergies begins working with organizations that receive, or want to receive, KHA funding.

Grass responds to the board

In a disclosure to the City on Tuesday afternoon, Grass wrote, “I currently perform expert witness services on a limited basis outside of my role with Kids Hope Alliance, which has been disclosed and approved by the City since 2023 in accordance with policy.”

She continues, “My husband and I have now created an LLC, called Verdant Synergies, where I continue to do this work. Therefore, this is a continuation of my previously approved employment disclosure work. We have a website, which outlines my role as an expert witness consultant and my husband’s role, as he does other services such as grant writing, etc. We formed an LLC rather than me continuing to be a sole proprietor for tax purposes and because he is now doing some consulting in other areas as well.”

It should be noted in the Sunbiz business registration with the State of Florida that was filed in May, Grass is listed as the President and Registered Agent of the company.

Reaction from the top

Becker reached out to the City of Jacksonville for comment -- the city is KHA’s primary funder at nearly $60 million dollars -- and a spokesperson said:

“It is city policy to disclose secondary employment through a review and approval form, which Dr. Grass submitted today. It will go through a review process with Employee Services from here.”

This includes being sent to the ethics office for review.

KHA Board Chair Marsha Oliver declined comment.

Becker obtained an email that was sent from Grass to Oliver on the Friday that laid out what appears to be a developing professional rift.

It led to Oliver grilling Grass during Monday’s board meeting on topics that included:

Why the board was not notified about a recent Inspector General investigation

Ongoing public records request

The status of a long-promised transparency dashboard

Miscommunication over a potential 10% budget cut from the Mayor’s Office, which was later revealed to be only an internal “exercise,” though it caused confusion about whether cuts would have affected programs or administrative costs

A pattern of scrutiny

This isn’t the first time the Kids Hope Alliance has come under fire.

Back in 2020, an Inspector General report revealed a sex scandal, alleged mismanagement, and lack of oversight at Kids Hope Alliance under then-CEO Joe Peppers, who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman who later filed a sexual harassment complaint.

In 2018, Peppers also claimed in emails that he was pressured by former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration to allocate $350,000 in grant money to select organizations.

What’s next?

The KHA board is scheduled to hold its next meeting on October 22.

