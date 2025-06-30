Kindergarten enrollment open for Clay County Schools

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Kindergarten registration is now open for families in the Clay County District Schools.

Children who turn 5 on or before September 1 are eligible to enroll for the 2025–2026 school year.

Registration can be completed online at OneClay.net.

Required documents include a birth certificate or guardianship papers, physical and immunization records, and proof of residence, such as a utility bill, lease, or mortgage.

