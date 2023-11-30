Kissinger present for President Ford’s meeting in Jacksonville with Egypt’s Sadat in 1975

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday evening at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100.

Kissinger was an advisor to Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

He won the Nobel Prize for ending the Vietnam War in a ceasefire deal brokered in January 1973. In that same year, diplomacy between Israel, Egypt, and Syria was achieved and helped stop the Yom Kippur War.

In November 1975, Kissinger and President Ford met with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in Jacksonville to discuss Lebanon and the Middle East in general.

