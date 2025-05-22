Know before you go: 2025 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jazz Festival draws thousands of music fans from all across the area.

Acts this year include The Roots, Kool & the Gang and Janelle Monae among others.

However, this year, the event will also be making its debut at the Tailgater’s Lot in Jacksonville’s Sports & Entertainment District, after years of being spread out to different Downtown locations.

Jacksonville Jazz Fest May 22 - May 25 in Downtown Jacksonville (Credit: City of Jacksonville)

April Roberts, who plans on going to this year’s festival, said she hopes it can return to its Northbank location in future years.

“Being by the water is a great thing, because that’s the beautiful part of Jacksonville that I personally like to be around,” Roberts explained.

With the festival’s new location for 2025 also comes new road closures and new parking to plan for.

Lots A, C, D, J, M, N, P, and Z around EverBank Stadium will all be open to the public for the weekend-long festival, as well as extra lots along East Beaver Street and East Adams Street. Parking at those locations will start at $25 plus taxes.

“We’ve kind of been wondering, maybe we should possibly bike out there or e-bike out there, but that would be something. We always look beforehand anyway to figure out where to park,” Jacksonville resident David Alevy told Action News Jax Thursday.

Although the action at this year’s festival will also all be held on one stage, instead of three like years past, Jacksonville residents and local businesses alike are looking forward to the all-new crowds set to be brought to Jacksonville’s Sports & Entertainment District this weekend.

“I hear that it’s gonna be a lot, a lot, a lot of people. Because since last week, I see all this,” owner of nearby restaurant Flavorikan, Stephanie Aceveo added. “I’m excited. It’s new for me, but I’m here. Get a lot of Latin food for all these people.”

For all planning on going this weekend, it’s important to remember the Jazz Festival is also completely cashless, with items like camping chairs, wagons, large hard sided coolers, and outside alcohol all prohibited.

