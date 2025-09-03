Lake City Labor Day weekend traffic operation nets two DUI arrests

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Multiple potentially dangerous drivers were removed from Lake City roads this Labor Day weekend at a DUI checkpoint.

The five-and-a-half-hour operation, beginning just after 7:30 pm Friday, was conducted on US 90 as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign for the holiday.

The Lake City Police Department said more than 1200 vehicles passed through the checkpoint between NW Glen Lake Avenue and NW Ridgewood Avenue, resulting in two arrests for DUI — one for alcohol, and another for marijuana.

Last year’s same operation also resulted in two DUI arrests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In addition, there were charges made for driving without a license, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and drug possession.

LCPD said it also issued four citations and nine warnings for other violations, like seatbelt issues.

The operation also served as an educational moment for drivers, with approximately 1000 copies of informational materials distributed, according to LCPD.

“Our primary goal is to keep our community safe, and that starts with education,” said Chief Gerald Butler. “We are committed to raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. It’s not just about enforcing the law; it’s about preventing tragedies before they happen.”

Similar DUI checks were conducted across the area, including in St. Johns County. That same night, the sheriff’s office, along with the St. Augustine Department and the Florida Highway Patrol, held a ‘DUI Wolfpack’ operation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]