Lake City man arrested after gunshot detection system alerts police

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City man was arrested late Tuesday night after police were alerted by a gunshot detection system, leading officers to the scene where a spent shell casing and firearm were found.

According to the Lake City Police Department, at around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, officers received a notification from the city’s FLOCK gunshot detection system at on NW Washington Street.

upon arrival, police found two individuals seated in a parked vehicle near the location of the reported gunshot. During their investigation, officers discovered a spent shell casing on the ground near the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

Derion Leonard Lewis, one of the vehicle’s occupants, admitted there was a firearm inside the car. Officers reportedly examined the firearm and confirmed that the ammunition matched the caliber and manufacturer of the shell casing found at the scene.

Assistant Chief of Police Andy Miles praised the technology, saying, “The investment the city has made in purchasing this technology has tremendously improved our response to and investigation of gunshots. The FLOCK gunshot detection system provides exact locations to our officers at the moment a firearm is discharged, allowing officers to respond before suspects can flee the scene or destroy evidence.”

Lewis was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center without further incident. He is facing charges for discharging a weapon on residential property.

