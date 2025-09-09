Lake City man arrested on arson charge

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police responded to the 500 block of Southeast Monroe Street on August 8, after a resident reported suspicious activity and possible arson.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police say security footage showed a man in a purple hoodie and black pants near the home. Moments later, a flash of light and smoke appeared.

Officers found charred panels on the home and a bottle of lighter fluid nearby, confirming the fire was set intentionally.

The suspect was identified as Damien Morgan. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on September 8, he was located and taken into custody by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

That same day, officers recovered a stolen vehicle after an alert from their FLOCK Automatic License Plate Reader technology.

The car was spotted near U.S. Highway 90 and Southwest Commerce Drive.

Columbia County deputies assisted in a felony traffic stop at the U.S. 90 and I-75 northbound on-ramp.

Police confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen from Columbia County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.