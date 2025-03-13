Lake City man arrested in drug bust, accused of possessing over 4 pounds of meth

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including possession of over 4 lbs. of methamphetamine, a stolen vehicle, and two firearms.

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies serving a search warrant at 139 SE Track Drive in Lake City due to suspected drug activity seized the following:

4.29lbs of Crystal Methamphetamine

58.5 grams of Marijuana

Glock 27 .40 caliber Handgun

SCCY 9mm Handgun

Stolen 2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS (Stolen from Alachua County

They arrested Michael Perry, 22, on the following charges:

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Grand Theft Motor Vehicle

Felony Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of <20 grams of Marijuana

