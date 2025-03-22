Lake City PD: Missing endangered adult found safe

LAKE CITY, Fla. — At 5:52 P.M., the Lake City Police Department announced that Mr. Bundy had been found safe.

The Lake City Police Department is currently searching for a missing and endangered adult.

The man, 70-year-old Dell William Bundy, was last heard from on March 6, 2025. LCPD says he was last known to be in the area of NW Mineart Ln.

Some details about Dell:

Age: 70

Height: 6′02″

Weight: 170 lb

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue/Hazel

Race: White

Nationality: United States

Any information regarding Dell should be sent to police at (386)752-4343 or dial 911.

