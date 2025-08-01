Lake City pedestrian struck by car, driver arrested, facing DUI charge

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday night near the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive and SW Tomoka Terrace in Lake City.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. when a 2010 Cadillac CTS hit the pedestrian walking eastbound along SW Bascom Norris Drive, a Lake City police news release states. The pedestrian was treated at the scene and then to UF Health Shands in Gainesville for treatment.

Officers arrived on the scene after the accident and documented damage to the vehicle, including impact to the front right side and windshield.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as Frank West, 68, exhibited signs of impairment, including glossy eyes and lethargic movements, the news release states.

West was arrested and is facing a charge of DUI causing serious bodily injury, the news release states. He was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

