Lake City police looking for missing child

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jon Paul Dewitt III Jon Paul Dewitt III (Lake City Police Department)
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Jon Paul Dewitt III was last seen at about 10:05 p.m. Monday in the area of 225 NW Main Blvd. He’s characterized as a runaway, police said. He’s 5′2″, 93 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve sweatshirt with a logo in the top left corner, orange basketball shorts and slides with “OKAY” in pink letters on the side.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 386-752-4343 or call 911.

