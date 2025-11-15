Lake City Police searching for missing, endangered woman

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing 36-year-old woman on Saturday.

According to the police department, Jamie Hubbell went missing from the area of US HWY 90 and SW Sisters Welcome Rd.

She was last seen wearing a blue top and blue bottoms. She is described as being 5′2″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police encourage anyone who sees her to call them at 386-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

