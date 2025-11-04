Lake City police searching for missing teen

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing on Halloween night.

Steven Wesley Ayers was last seen around 9 p.m. on October 31, according to Lake City Police.

He was wearing a black, long-sleeve hoodie with a rose on the front, light blue jeans with several holes, and prescription glasses.

Steven is described as 5-foot-6, with auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Steven or knows where he might be is urged to call the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343, Officer Gonzalez at (386) 984-2648, or dial 911.

