Large Wildfire burns south of Hilliard in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service reports a large wildfire burning south of Hilliard Friday night.

According to the FFS’s online dashboard, the fire on Rowe Road spans around 75 acres and is 25% contained as of a 9:01 P.M. update.

Check the status of active wildfires in Florida here.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Nassau County Fire Department to learn if any nearby structures are at risk. We have not yet heard back.

