Latter-day Saints cleared to build $27 million temple in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city has officially given the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the green light to build its first temple in Jacksonville.

The first permit for the site on Loretto Road in Mandarin was issued in March. On September 22, a permit for the building’s full $27 million construction was issued.

The temple is set to be more than 28 thousand square feet with a basement, main level, and mechanical mezzanine.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints first announced the location in October 2022, along with 17 others.

“I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can,” said President Russell M. Nelson at the time.

Construction began in August on another temple in Tampa. Jacksonville brings the total number of locations in Florida to five.

In December, the Church said there were nearly 173,000 Latter-day Saints in over 270 congregations in Florida. Its missionaries first arrived in Florida in 1845, before the state’s first congregation was created in 1897 in the Big Bend.

