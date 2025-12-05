‘LaVilla in Lights’ holiday celebration happening at Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park on Dec. 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park in Jacksonville will host LaVilla in Lights, a free community celebration on December 20, honoring the history and culture of the LaVilla neighborhood.

The event will feature live music, local vendors, the Activator Awards, and an outdoor holiday movie screening, bringing together the community to celebrate holiday cheer.

“We invite all of Jacksonville to join us at LaVilla in Lights to celebrate the feeling of community from holidays past,” Carla Jones, facilitator for the Vibrant Places Collective, said in a news release.

Guests can explore local artisan offerings, celebrate community leaders, and enjoy a festive movie under the stars on the Lifted Lawn. Families, neighbors, and visitors are invited to bring blankets and chairs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event schedule includes live Soultry Jazz with Akia Uwanda from 4 to 5 p.m., a Vendor Market & Activator Awards Celebration from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and a screening of the holiday film “This Christmas” from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Parking is free on weekends, and a public parking map is available courtesy of Downtown Vision by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.