Law Enforcement preparing for ‘No Kings’ protests across Northeast Florida this weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. — Local law enforcement is increasing preparations ahead of this weekend’s “No Kings” protests, part of a nationwide movement opposing President Donald Trump.

Officials confirm there will be an increased police presence and that protest locations will be closely monitored. Organizers said they’ll also have their own safety measures in place.

This weekend’s protests are planned at four locations across Duval and St. Johns counties: the Duval County Courthouse, Beach and Hodges Boulevard, U.S. 1 and Race Track Road, and near Castillo de San Marcos in downtown St. Augustine.

St. Augustine Public Information Officer Dee Brown said safety is a top priority.

“Here in Saint Augustine, we deal with protests often. For safety measures, you will increase in visibility of law enforcement. There will also be a law enforcement that won’t be visible that are in place as well,” Brown said.

The Beaches Activist Movement, a supporter of the “No Kings” protests, is also focused on keeping events peaceful. President Carol Brady emphasized the group’s stance on nonviolence.

“The First Amendment give us the right for free speech, but we will also want this be done in a way that is peaceful and safe,” Brady said.

Brady said safety personnel will be present at all protest locations.

“All the events will have peacekeepers or Marshals that are trained in de-escalation and making sure people follow the rules,” Brady said.

The protests are set for Saturday, a day that holds national significance: Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the U.S. military, and President Trump’s 79th birthday.

“We’re not rallying a bunch of crazy radicals to cause trouble. These are everyday people who are concerned about what’s happening to this country,” said Brady.

Law enforcement agencies said they are closely monitoring the situation and will be on-site to manage crowds and maintain safety. However, they have shared limited information about their specific plans.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it will protect citizens’ First Amendment rights, but did not provide details about the safety measures in place.

