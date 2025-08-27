Leadership shakeups hit Edward Waters’ athletics department, athletics director resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University is facing a new wave of leadership changes in its athletics department.

Athletic Director Ivana Rich-Leitner has announced her resignation, effective September 1, after nearly three years in the role. The university has already named Deputy Athletics Director Ashley Conner, and Derrick Burroughs will serve as interim co-vice presidents to fill her position.

The reasons behind the recent resignations remain unclear.

Her announcement follows the July resignation of the university’s former head football coach, Toriano Morgan, who had led the program since 2021.

This comes after a string of management challenges at the university. In June, Edward Waters abruptly canceled all of its vendor contracts, including its agreement with Armada Soccer, which had been hosting games at the school. University leaders said the cancellations were due to “an administrative facilities management challenge.” A new deal has since been reached, allowing Armada games to return.

Action News Jax reached out to the university to ask whether the recent resignations are connected and whether they signal potential financial issues.

Instead of answering, officials responded with their own list of questions, asking why we were inquiring about the staffing changes.

