Learn about becoming a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer in webinar

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will hold a one-hour webinar session about becoming a police officer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is holding a webinar to try and recruit more police officers.

In the one-hour virtual session, those interested in attending will hear about positions, benefits, and incentives for joining the force.

The webinar will take place Wed., Jan. 17. It starts at 11 a.m. and will end at 12 p.m.

To learn more about the virtual event and how to register, click here.

