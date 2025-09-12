Learn about car maintenance in Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. — Nassau County is hosting a free automotive workshop for young and new drivers on September 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Yulee Extension Office.

The workshop, titled ‘Introduction to Automotives Fun Shop,’ aims to equip participants with basic car maintenance skills and knowledge to handle common vehicle issues.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own vehicles to learn about their specific cars, but example vehicles will also be available for use.

The workshop promises to provide resources and some tools to help attendees on their automotive journeys.

While there is no cost to attend, registration is required to participate in the event.

This initiative provides a valuable opportunity for young drivers to gain confidence and practical skills in automotive care, potentially reducing the stress and uncertainty of car ownership.

