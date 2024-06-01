Learn hands-only CPR; schedule a certified class in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Join in on learning life-saving skills as National CPR and AED Awareness Week kicks off June 1 and runs until June 7.

Did you know that 70 percent of out-of-hospital heart attacks happen at home?

To raise awareness and help increase the chances of saving someone suffering from cardiac arrest, St. Johns County is supporting the American Heart Association by asking the community to take a certified CPR course.

“We are asking all members within our community to please take 90 seconds of your day to learn the lifesaving skills of hand-only CPR,” the county said.

To book a CPR class today, contact training center coordinator Jenn Hampton at 904-209-1747 or by email at jhampton@sjcfl.us.

