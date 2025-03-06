Local

Legendary jazz musician Roy Ayers dies at 84

Roy Ayers Roy Ayers, musician known for hit song 'Everybody Loves the Sunshine,' dies at 84 in New York (Roy Ayers via Bethesda Blues & Jazz news release via Roy Ayers Official Facebook)

NEW YORK CITY — Legendary jazz composer and vibraphonist Roy Ayers has died, his family announced on social media Wednesday. The post says Ayers, also a producers widely known for the hit song, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” died Tuesday after a long illness.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed,” the post states. “His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”

It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing...

Posted by Roy Ayers on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!