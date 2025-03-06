Legendary jazz musician Roy Ayers dies at 84

NEW YORK CITY — Legendary jazz composer and vibraphonist Roy Ayers has died, his family announced on social media Wednesday. The post says Ayers, also a producers widely known for the hit song, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” died Tuesday after a long illness.

“He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed,” the post states. “His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”

It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing... Posted by Roy Ayers on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

