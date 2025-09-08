Less frustration, more celebration: Traffic flows better for Jaguars home opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars fans had more to cheer about than just Sunday’s win. After a frustrating preseason traffic jam that left drivers stranded for nearly an hour, game day traffic for the home opener at EverBank Stadium was noticeably smoother — at least on the way in.

Jaguars fans turned out in full force for the team’s return to EverBank, with many arriving early to avoid a repeat of last month’s traffic jam.

“I was a little bit worried on our way in,” said fan Aaron Beyer. “We got here a couple of hours early just because we were thinking the traffic was going to be that bad. But otherwise, it was fine.”

Fans recall August’s preseason game as a logistical nightmare — with closed roads, limited parking, and long exit delays. But this time, some were pleasantly surprised.

“I think today was a little smoother than preseason, honestly,” said Denny Lombana.

“It was quite easy today,” added Zoe Nelson.

But while arrivals were hassle-free for many, the postgame scene was a different story.

Cars were bumper to bumper, and for some fans, the wait to get out stretched well over 20 minutes.

“It’s alright. You just gotta come down early, be prepared for it,” said Danny Dichiara, taking the delays in stride.

Still, not everyone was upset about the congestion.

“We want it to be packed like this. I want the traffic,” said a fan who goes by the name Swerve. “If we can pull right up to the stadium and just go straight home, that means we’re not doing nothing right.”

And it wasn’t just the roads that felt full. Fans said the concourses were shoulder-to-shoulder during parts of the game — something the Jaguars say they’re planning to address with the upcoming “Stadium of the Future” renovations. Plans call for wider walkways, more elevators and escalators, and more than 200% more space in the main and upper concourses.

Sunday also brought a brief lightning delay — a rare pause in the action for Jags fans. But even that didn’t dampen spirits.

