‘Let’s fix the problem’: Family demands community change after man shot to death on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The beginning of the month, and sure as rent is due, another shooting in Jacksonville—this time on Soutel Drive and New Kings Road, sometime before 4:30 Monday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. JFRD responded and pronounced the male deceased,” said Sgt Ty Mitlyng, JSO Homicide Unit.

The family identified the body that was still lying on the pavement when we arrived on scene. He was 38-year-old Frederick Hughes. A father, a step-father, a soon-to-be grandfather.

The familiar white CSU van carried Frederick away, just shy of his 39th birthday. His aunt, Marie Hughes, deep in mourning, was overcome by the Holy Ghost and spoke in tongues.

“He just was hanging out. From my understanding, what the crowd was saying it wasn’t even meant for him. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Maria told us.

Hughes is no stranger to tragedy; the aunt told Action News Jax Frederick’s mother was murdered in 1999, so she cared for him.

This same corner is no stranger to tragedy.

“Couple of weeks ago it was on the news somebody was in the laundromat and killed someone. Now here we are again,” recalled Bishop Sheldon L.Creighton of Victory Temple Church.

Now the family is calling for change on the Northside, from politicians and people.

“To our city Council people, where are you?” said Bishop Creighton. “You’re talking about a lot of killings. Let’s fix the problem,” he added.

“Letting young folks, people just get guns. That’s the worst law they could’ve passed. And now my nephew is gone,” Maria added.

Specifically, the family wants nearby MVP Sports Bar & Grill, which they claim has been the site of disturbances in the community, shut down. The business was closed when Action News Jax was on scene Monday morning.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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