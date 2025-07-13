Lifejacket loaner program launches at Main Beach in Fernandina

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 14-1 is launching a lifejacket loaner program at Main Beach in Fernandina Beach, Florida.

The program features a kiosk stocked with 15 life jackets, clearly marked with ‘CGAUX’ and ‘Loaner’ to ensure they are easily identifiable.

The kiosk includes three life jackets for children under 50 pounds, ten for youth weighing between 50 and 90 pounds, and two for individuals over 90 pounds.

Next week, the Auxiliary plans to begin building two additional kiosks to expand the program to other beach access points.

