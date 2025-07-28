Lights from new Brunswick Buc-ee’s confusing sea turtles, causing them to head inland, not to sea

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Highway lights from the new Buc-ee’s on Interstate 95 at Exit 42 are disorienting sea turtle hatchlings on Little St. Simon’s Island, causing them to move inland instead of towards the ocean.

The lights, intended for driver safety and to mark the exit for the Buc-ee’s in Brunswick, are affecting loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings, which are turning away from the ocean.

Glynn County officials have acknowledged the issue but have not yet decided on a solution to mitigate the impact on the hatchlings. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering changes to the lighting system near Buc-ee’s.

