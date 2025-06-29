Lil Duval’s Duval Day block party finds new home, stirring mixed reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After nearly a decade of hosting Duval Day on Myrtle Avenue, the popular block party organized by comedian and rapper Lil Duval is moving to a new location, and not everyone is on board with the change.

For years, Duval Day has drawn thousands of fans from across the city to celebrate Jacksonville culture, music, and food. But overcrowding and infrastructure concerns ultimately cost the event its permit at its traditional home on Myrtle Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Event organizer Mr. Mann confirmed that this year’s 10th annual Duval Day celebration will now take place at Clanzel T. Brown Park.

While some locals are welcoming the move, citing better amenities, others feel the relocation disrupts a tradition.

“That’s a bigger location. They have done some new things there now,” said Javan Dyanton, owner of the barbecue shop Yummy Tummy. “It has an overhead shelter where you can go underneath it and sit. We always had the pool at Clanzel Brown. I am all for it.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

But not everyone is sold on the change. Longtime attendee Von expressed concern that the new site may not be able to handle the crowd.

“It’s going to be chaotic. It’s gonna be worse than it was down here,” Von said. “It probably won’t be enough parking for anybody, so it is going to be chaotic.”

City Councilman Rahman Johnson, who has supported Duval Day over the years, acknowledged the challenges but said steps are being taken to ensure a safe and successful event.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“But we gotta make sure we’re doing it right and in order,” Johnson said. “Making sure there are parking plans that businesses can get their people in and out safely.”

Despite the venue shift, the spirit of Duval Day remains strong. The new location is only about an eight-minute drive from the original site, and the event is still scheduled for July 12.

As anticipation builds, organizers hope the new park can offer a fresh yet familiar space for the community to gather and celebrate a milestone tenth year.,

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.