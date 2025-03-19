The Roots, Janelle Monáe, and more to perform at the 2025 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to see Grammy award-winning artists and musical icons at the 2025 Jacksonville Jazz Fest!
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
The lineup for the FREE festival, which will take place on Memorial Day weekend, will consist of the following performers:
- Thursday, May 22
- Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition
- Friday, May 23
- Headliner: Kool & The Gang
- Supporting Acts: Maysa, Spyro Gyra, Lets Ride Brass Band (feat. Bella Kosal)
- Saturday, May 24
- Headliner: Janelle Monáe
- Supporting Acts: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas, Douglass Anderson School of the Arts Jazz Combo
- Sunday, May 25
- Headliner: The Roots
- Supporting Acts: Boney James, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Connie Han, UNF Jazz Ensemble I
Due to demand, the Festival has been moved to Tailgaters Parking. See a map below:
Click HERE to learn more about the Festival and VIP ticket experiences
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.