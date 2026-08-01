LIST | Early voting sites for 2026 Primary, Special Election in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting for the 2026 Primary Election and the Special First Unitary General Election will run from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 16, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland announced.
Early voting hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 24 sites across the county:
- Argyle Branch Library
- Balis Community Center
- Beaches Branch Library
- Bradham and Brooks Branch Library
- Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library
- Dallas Graham Branch Library
- EWU Schell-Sweet Community Center
- FSCJ Deerwood Center
- Highlands Regional Library
- Holiday Inn Bartram Park South
- Jacksonville Beach Community Center & Exhibit Hall
- Legends Community Center
- Mandarin Branch Library
- Oceanway Community Center
- Pablo Creek Regional Library
- Police Athletic League
- Regency Square Branch Library
- South Mandarin Branch Library
- Southeast Regional Library
- Southside Community Center
- Supervisor of Elections
- University Park Branch Library
- West Branch Library
- Willow Branch Library
A complete list of sites is also available at duvalelections.gov.
Voters with questions about early voting can visit duvalelections.gov or call the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).
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