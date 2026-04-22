Listen, Act, Advocate: Jacksonville city leaders shine a light on crime victims 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville officially launched National Crime Victims’ Rights Week this morning with a mayoral proclamation at City Hall, signaling a unified front against the trauma of violence and a commitment to those navigating the aftermath of crime.

“Listen, Act, Advocate.” This year’s theme focuses on these three powerful words. For city leaders, it is a call to community action for survivors; it is a lifeline.

Barbara Walker, the theme is far more than a slogan. Walker, who survived years of abuse and a near-fatal assault, stood before city leaders to share how those specific actions facilitated her recovery.

“For many of us who have survived violence, those three words are not abstract ideas,” Walker said. “They are the steps that helped save our lives.”

Walker highlighted that the impact of crime ripples through families, noting that her children were also touched by the trauma. She credited her ability to rebuild a sense of safety. She’s thankful for police officers and victim advocates who listen and act on her behalf to get her the help she needed.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said that her team of victim specialists assisted approximately 6,700 individuals last year. The cases spanned from families of homicide victims, survivors of sexual assault and robbery, as well as victims of fraud and emerging AI scams

Sheriff T.K. Waters emphasized that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has dramatically expanded its reach. In 2018, the agency employed only one victim advocate. Today, JSO operates a freestanding Victim and Witness Services Unit.

In 2025, they helped 4729 victims assisted by the unit, 403 cases requiring services in languages other than English.

“We care about our victims, not just at the time that it happens,” Sheriff Waters said. “It was important for me to make sure we built a place where they have somewhere to turn.”

As crime evolves, city leaders are also addressing high-tech threats. The week of advocacy will include a practical component for the public. An AI Crime Prevention Workshop this Friday. The session aims to educate citizens on how to identify and avoid the types of generative AI scams.

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