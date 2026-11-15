FINAL: Jaguars 40 Titans 23. Trevor Lawrence throws for 352 yards, 3 TDs as JAX improves to 7-2

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Jacksonville Jaguars ready to take on the Tennessee Titans

4TH QUARTER

40-23, Jags

Jags’ B.Tuten left tackle for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C. Little extra point is GOOD.

Jags’ C. Little 40 yard field goal is GOOD

Titans’ C.Ward pass short left to T.Pollard for 32 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Slye extra point is GOOD

Jags’ T.Lawrence pass deep right to J.Cameron for 25 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C. Little extra point is GOOD.

3RD QUARTER:

23-16, Jags

Titans’ J.Slye 50 yard field goal is GOOD

3:10 PM: Jags’ T.Lawrence pass short left to B.Strange for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is GOOD.

16-13, Jags

2:57 PM: Titans’ J.Slye 54-yard field goal is GOOD.

2ND QUARTER:

16-10, Jags

2:35 PM: Jags’ T.Lawrence pass short middle to P.Washington for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is GOOD.

13-10, Jags

2:09 PM: Titans’ C.Ward pass short right to D.Bellinger for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Slye extra point is GOOD.

13-3, Jags

1:55 PM: C.Little 48-yard field goal is GOOD.

10-3, Jags

1:46 PM: Jags’ T.Lawrence pass short middle to P.Washington for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is GOOD.

1ST QUARTER:

7-3, Jags

1:20 PM: Titans’ J.Slye 53-yard field goal is GOOD,

7-0, Jags

1:12 PM: Jags’ T.Lawrence pass short middle to P.Washington for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is GOOD,

1:00 PM: Kickoff! The Jacksonville Jaguars start on offense.

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