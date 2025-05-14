Living in a work zone: Jacksonville Beach locals sound off on 900-day project

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A major infrastructure overhaul in Jacksonville Beach is shaking up more than just the streets.

It’s part of a 900-day construction project that aims to improve drainage, sidewalks and roadways — but for some residents, it’s become a long and dusty nightmare.

The city said the work is necessary to upgrade aging infrastructure, especially east of A1A, where flooding has long been an issue.

Crews are currently working near First Street South and Sixth Avenue South, as well as on Seventh, Eighth and Ninth avenues south.

Mayor Chris Hoffman is asking residents for patience.

“We do ask impacted residents and businesses to be patient … but in the end, they’re going to see better drainage, better paving, and better parking,” Hoffman said.

But patience is wearing thin for residents like Mike Meiners, who said the construction damaged parts of his property.

“I had nice landscaping here. They ripped it all out. They shot some concrete through the wall,” Meiners said. “I’m hoping they’ll fix my wall.”

Brin Balcom, who lives nearby, said the biggest issue for her has been the dust. She said her SUV was covered in a thick layer of dirt before recent rain helped wash it off.

“It’s a little frustrating, but I mean it’s going to be a nice road,” Balcom said. “They’re going to pave it. So, I’ll hang in there.”

The $30 million project is expected to be completed by early 2026 — nearly 200 days ahead of schedule, according to the mayor.

City officials say residents will be notified in advance of any service interruptions or road closures. In the meantime, drivers and neighbors are encouraged to plan for detours and delays.

