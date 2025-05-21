Loaded pistol nearly makes it into Bradford County jail with inmate

STARKE, Fla. — The Bradford County sheriff is praising his staff for preventing a loaded gun from making it into the jail.

After a man was arrested for DUI Sunday, he was being booked into the jail when deputies scanned his body.

“During the intake process in the Sally Port, correctional staff performed a body scan of the individual which revealed a 22 caliber Derringer handgun that was attached to his belt buckle,” Sheriff Gordon Smith posted on social media sharing a picture of the Xray.

The buckle was made to fit the small gun with clips for concealment, the sheriff said. As soon as staff seen the outline on the screen the inmate was secured, and the belt was retrieved and turned over for evidence.

The suspect is now facing a charge of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility, a 3rd degree felony, the sheriff said.

“This incident could have had such a different outcome if not for the diligence and attention to detail of these Officers,” Gordon said. “Great job to both Correctional Deputies!!”

