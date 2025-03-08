Local agencies come together to inform community about upcoming Kitten Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is coming together with local agencies to inform and seek community support ahead of the upcoming Kitten Season on how to help save the lives of animals throughout the county.

The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) will be joined by the City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Service (ACPS) and First Coast No More Homeless Pets (FCNMHP) for this outreach project.

Kitten Season is the time of year when unaltered and potentially stray cats reproduce at the highest rate. In 2024, JHS states that they took in a combined 6,252 kittens with ACPS, as well as an additional 921 kittens through the Kitten Krusader program.

For the 2025 season, JHS, ACPS, and FCNMHP will adopt the CASA method created by award-winning rescuer and author, Hannah Shaw.

CASA is broken down here:

C: Condition

If the kitten appears well-fed, clean, and medically well, a mother cat is likely nearby. These kittens do not need human intervention.

If the kitten is skinny, cold, dirty, or appears medically unwell or injured, it is appropriate to intervene.

If the kitten is experiencing a true medical emergency, such as struggling to breathe, open wounds, or is visibly underweight, ACPS can be reached via 904-630-2489, myjax.custhelp.com or the MyJax app.

A: Age

A young kitten’s best chance of survival is usually with their mother cat. If the kitten appears in good condition and is young, it is in their best interest to stay with their mother.

Older kittens likely do not need human intervention, unless they are in an unsafe situation or are medically unwell or injured.

S: Situation

Every situation is different. Consider if the kitten is in a safe/unsafe environment, if they have access to food, shelter, etc. before intervening.

A: Ability

Consider your ability to help. Are you or someone you know able to foster this kitten? Consider the best outcome for this kitten while recognizing your own capacity and abilities.

CASA flowchart

“We are so proud of our kind and compassionate community and their dedication to helping save kitten lives,” said Lawrence Nicolas, JHS CEO. “If we can work together to share the ‘CASA’ method with our friends and neighbors, we can collectively do what is best for these little ones and continue to serve the animals who have nowhere else to turn. Together, we can save countless lives this kitten season in Jacksonville!”

Click HERE to learn more about the initiative.

