Local animal shelter overcrowded, wants 100 dogs adopted by end of week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local animal shelter managers say they are overcrowded by 100 dogs, and now they are asking for the public’s help.

Animal Care & Protective Services in Jacksonville says they don’t have enough room to house all of the dogs. And now they are forced to place two dogs in one kennel.

“This is Gibson and Sugar, they just came in today. Their owner passed away,” said ACPS Shelter Manager Marcy Gallo.

Gibson and Sugar are the latest dogs to be surrendered to Animal Care and Protective Services. Gallo told Action News Jax, they can comfortably house 264 dogs. But right now, they have 387 dogs in the shelter.

“Summer months typically, people are moving more, so you see a lot of folks needing assistance with surrenders,” said Gallo.

Since Monday, Gallo says they’ve only had 15 dogs adopted. As a result, kennels are being split in half to house more dogs, and staffers are having to work longer hours. Now they need your help.

“In addition to adoptions, we always need volunteers, foster parents, people who want to come in and do short-term fostering for pets,” said Gallo.

Marcy also wants to make it known that they have dogs of all sizes at ACPS. The adoption fee is waived for dogs older than 6 months and weighing more than 20 pounds. This also applies to cats older than 6 months.

They are also accepting donations.

For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.