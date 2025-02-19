Local cafe to open 4th location in Duval County

A local cafe will be opening the doors to its 4th location here in Duval next week.

Le Petit Paris, a cafe serving French-inspired cuisines, took to Instagram to announce the opening of its newest location in San Pablo.

The restaurant has locations in Mandarin, Atlantic Beach, and Southside, where Action News Jax Chandler Morgan spoke with the restaurant owner about the then-upcoming location.

The restaurant plans to have a grand opening on Thursday, February 27. The new location can be seen below:

