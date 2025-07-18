Local contractor arrested, charged with sexual cyberharassment, exploiting older woman with cancer

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local contractor, 38-year-old Jeremy Homar, accused of exploiting a vulnerable older woman battling cancer and other conditions.

Homar is charged with

Exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult ($50,000 or more) (F)

Grand theft over $100,000 (F)

Criminal use of personal identification (F)

Sexually cyberharasses another person (M)

Engage in contracting without certification (M)

Action News Jax got a copy of Homar’s arrest report, laying out the investigation.

In December 2024, the victim hired Homar to remodel her bathroom.

Detectives found Homar’s business, “Jay of all Trades Management LLC,” is unlicensed to perform contractor services in Florida.

They say Homar “initiated flirtatious and sexually suggestive communication, ultimately requesting and receiving an explicit photograph from the victim.”

When the 75-year-old tried to cut ties with Homar, he allegedly threatened to share the picture with her family.

Through visits to the home, Homar reportedly gained access to the victim’s bank accounts, linked them to unauthorized spending accounts, and made over $100,000 worth of purchases. Homar also convinced the woman to finance a 2024 Ford F-350 pickup truck with the debt under her name.

Homar was arrested on July 16.

Action News Jax went to knock on Homar’s door, but all we heard was the door lock.

“That’s just plain horrible,” said St. Augustine resident Charlene Lee. “I’m the same age, so it’s just unbelievable.”

Lee and Christine Langelch both live in St. Augustine. They tell us that this arrest is having them think twice about who they hire.

“You have to be diligent as far as who you’re entertaining business with,” said Langelch.

Homar had his first appearance on July 17th, and has since been released on bond. He is under a no-contact order.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if Jeremy Homar performed contracting work for you and you believe he has been inappropriate, has stolen from you, or committed fraud, please contact the SJSO Property Crimes Unit at (904) 209-1539.

