Local fence company files for bankruptcy amid investigation into unfinished work

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A local fence company is filing for bankruptcy after several complaints from customers.

Action News Jax first reported last week that Patio Solutions LLC is being investigated by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Customers said the company took their money and never did the work.

Action News Jax learned this company owes at least a dozen local people money.

Chandler Williams is one of those people. She said she paid the company a $2,000 deposit to have a fence installed.

“I’m annoyed,” said Williams. “I’m upset.”

Customers said they want their money back.

“I am a disabled veteran and a single parent,” said Heather Sensiba. “Money doesn’t grow on trees.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

But John Breyault with the National Consumers League said consumers should not count on getting their money back anytime soon.

“Even if you do file those complaints, you know sometimes these take a long time to get processed,” said Breyault.

Especially given the company filed for bankruptcy.

“I can imagine it will be difficult for the consumers to be paid damages if the contractor, in this case the patio company, doesn’t have any assets,” said Breyault.

The federal court documents show all the people who are potentially impacted, including local customers who allegedly did not get their fences installed and paid money. The bankruptcy filing notes the total liabilities of $624,440.41.

As several customers are still left waiting for answers, Breyault said this is what you should do before choosing a contractor.

“Make sure and get three written and itemized estimates,” said Breyault. “Any remodel and repair, including having a fence get in, that way you can evaluate one company versus another.”

You can also file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General’s Office and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]